Businesses urged to take part in Cycle Industry Census

Businesses across the UK cycling industry are being urged to participate in a Cycle Industry Census – commissioned by the BA.

All in the UK cycle industry are invited to take part, be that as a retailer, distributor, manufacturer, hire operator, insurer, service provider, trainer or event organiser, or any other cycle industry business.

The census is open now and runs until 8th August.

Cycle industry businesses need have no concerns about privacy, said the BA. All questions are optional, and the Cycle Industry Census is being conducted by an independent company, Sports Marketing Surveys (SMS), on behalf of the BA. SMS will hold all data securely and only release aggregated results. Individual responses will not be released to anyone, even to the BA.

The BA said it has commissioned the census for three key reasons:

– To gather industry-wide data on the scale, activities and capability of the UK cycle industry to convince Government of cycling’s economic contribution, locally and nationally, ahead of major spending decisions

– To learn about the priorities of all in the industry so that these priorities can be fully represented at industry level

– To look to the future and ask how the industry should prepare

The BA’s executive director Steve Garidis said: “This census is an unprecedented opportunity for the industry to help drive the collective actions we need to keep cycling growing even as lockdowns ease. Our contacts in Government expect us to have a deep knowledge of all sectors of the UK industry and how they can help deliver cycling growth: this Census will equip us with the answers.

“We also want to hear the industry’s priorities when it comes to supporting growth. We ask, for example, about what we should prioritise from Government when it comes to driving e-bike uptake. We ask how we can work together to tackle cycle theft, and to improve industry recruitment and careers, and much more.

“To our knowledge, this is the first time many of these questions have been asked of the whole industry, from the smallest one-person retailer to the largest distributor. The answers will make a real difference – so thank you in advance for your participation.”

Find out more here, and read the BA’s open letter on retail in BikeBiz here.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: