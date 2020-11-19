Buzzbike appoints head of engineering and lead product designer

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

London-based bike subscription platform Buzzbike has appointed Shaun Stanworth as head of engineering and Alp Turgut as lead product designer.

Launched in 2016, Buzzbike recently secured a further £1.7 million of funding in its latest round from a variety of sources, including the UK Government’s The Future Fund and sports tech accelerator leAD.

Stanworth is joining the company as head of engineering with a wealth of experience in growth-stage businesses, having previously worked at companies such as Freeformers, Onefinestay and Fronted. Over his career, he has developed products in conjunction with and used by organisations including Facebook, Google, HSBC, Tesco and the NHS. Stanworth will lead the development of Buzzbike’s digital products, including the Buzzbike app, rider analysis tools and connected bike technology.

Turgut is joining Buzzbike as lead designer. With an academic background in computer science and design, Turgut has led the design of complex projects at organisations including Nike, Atlassian, Salesforce and O2 over the last decade. Turgut will join Buzzbike to spearhead product development of its digital services including the evolution of the Buzzbike App.

“Technology and innovation will transform urban mobility,” said CEO and co-founder Tom Hares. “London’s experience of commuting in a year’s time will be very different from the world before the pandemic.

“With Shaun and Alp on the Buzzbike team, we now have the foundation for a world-class product team to harness the power of technology to make our members cycling experiences hassle-free, fully supported and rewarding at every step as we pioneer the switch to cycling for a greener, healthier and safer ride.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: