Byford appointed London’s new Transport Commissioner

Former New York City Transit Authority chief Andy Byford has been named London’s new Transport Commissioner.

The appointment was confirmed today by Sadiq Khan and TfL following an international recruitment process.

He will join TfL on 29th June, with the current commissioner, Mike Brown MVO, staying on until 10th July to hand over to Byford and aid his start in the role before he takes up a position overseeing the renovation of the historic Houses of Parliament.

Byford brings a track record of leadership and transformation within major urban transport authorities and has worked within a wide range of complex stakeholder and political environments in a transport career that has spanned over 30 years and three continents. In his most recent role was at New York City Transit Authority, he was responsible for 50,000 staff and devised a $40 billion five-year investment plan to renew the city’s transport system.

Byford takes up the post at a pivotal moment for the organisation and for London as TfL works to help the capital recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and support a safe and sustainable re-start.

Khan, said: “‘I’m delighted to confirm Andy Byford as London’s new Transport Commissioner. COVID-19 has had a profound impact on public transport in London but Andy brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise to lead TfL as it faces this unprecedented challenge.

“I look forward to working with Andy as we build a greener city with clean and environmentally-friendly travel, including walking and cycling, at the heart of its recovery.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Mike Brown for everything he has done for the capital since starting at TfL in 1989. I wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

Byford added: “I am delighted to be taking up the role of Commissioner and to have been chosen to lead the organisation where I started my transport career over 30 years ago. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all transport authorities around the world will need to reimagine how their services and projects contribute to the safe and sustainable re-start of the social and economic lives of the cities they serve. It is a huge challenge, but I know that Transport for London has some of the best people anywhere in the world and we will meet these challenges and will together help build an even better city for everyone.”