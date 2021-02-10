BZ Optics launches new Tour model

Australian eyewear brand BZ Optics has launched its new Tour model.
They are photochromic sports sunglasses, featuring high impact UV activated photochromic hi-definition copper coloured lenses which transition from Cat 1 pre-dawn or low light to Cat 3 as the sun intensifies and UV increases.
The bi-focal magnification, which is moulded discretely into the rear of the lens, is available in +1.50, +2.00 and +2.50 powers.
Features:
– Lightweight flexible frame with dual moulded non-slip nosepiece and temples
– Adjustable non-slip nose piece for comfort and fit making them ideal for a wide range of face shapes and sizes
– Choice of frame colours: white or graphite
The Tour range is also available with non-powered HD photochromic or Red Revo or Green Revo mirror lenses.
Pricing:
– Tour hi-definition photochromic bi-focal – RRP: £119.99
– Tour hi-definition photochromic (non-powered) – RRP: £94.99
– Tour Red Revo or Green Revo mirrored – RRP: £69.99
BZ has been available from Ison Distribution in the UK since 2016. The new Tour model will be available later this month.
Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: