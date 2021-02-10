BZ Optics launches new Tour model

Share Facebook

Australian eyewear brand BZ Optics has launched its new Tour model.

They are photochromic sports sunglasses, featuring high impact UV activated photochromic hi-definition copper coloured lenses which transition from Cat 1 pre-dawn or low light to Cat 3 as the sun intensifies and UV increases.

The bi-focal magnification, which is moulded discretely into the rear of the lens, is available in +1.50, +2.00 and +2.50 powers.

Features:

– Lightweight flexible frame with dual moulded non-slip nosepiece and temples

– Adjustable non-slip nose piece for comfort and fit making them ideal for a wide range of face shapes and sizes

– Choice of frame colours: white or graphite

The Tour range is also available with non-powered HD photochromic or Red Revo or Green Revo mirror lenses.

Pricing:

– Tour hi-definition photochromic bi-focal – RRP: £119.99

– Tour hi-definition photochromic (non-powered) – RRP: £94.99

– Tour Red Revo or Green Revo mirrored – RRP: £69.99

BZ has been available from Ison Distribution in the UK since 2016. The new Tour model will be available later this month.

