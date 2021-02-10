BZ Optics launches new Tour model

Rebecca Morley 10th February 2021 Gear

Australian eyewear brand BZ Optics has launched its new Tour model.

They are photochromic sports sunglasses, featuring high impact UV activated photochromic hi-definition copper coloured lenses which transition from Cat 1 pre-dawn or low light to Cat 3 as the sun intensifies and UV increases.

The bi-focal magnification, which is moulded discretely into the rear of the lens, is available in +1.50, +2.00 and +2.50 powers.

Features:
– Lightweight flexible frame with dual moulded non-slip nosepiece and temples
– Adjustable non-slip nose piece for comfort and fit making them ideal for a wide range of face shapes and sizes
– Choice of frame colours: white or graphite

The Tour range is also available with non-powered HD photochromic or Red Revo or Green Revo mirror lenses.

Pricing:
– Tour hi-definition photochromic bi-focal – RRP: £119.99
– Tour hi-definition photochromic (non-powered) – RRP: £94.99
– Tour Red Revo or Green Revo mirrored – RRP: £69.99

BZ has been available from Ison Distribution in the UK since 2016. The new Tour model will be available later this month.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below:

Tags

In other news...

Mondraker launches new MIND integrated telemetry system for suspension setup

Mondraker has introduced MIND, the ‘world’s first’ fully integrated telemetry device for mountain bikes. After …

© Copyright 2021, BikeBiz. BizMedia