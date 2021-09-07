CABDA announces Heather Mason as keynote speaker for Midwest expo

Share Facebook

NBDA president Heather Mason has been announced as the speaker for the Keynote Breakfast at the CABDA Midwest Expo.

“In case you’ve been living under a rock and somehow missed it, Heather’s first year at NBDA has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said CABDA show director Jim Kersten. “Heather was an easy choice to give a keynote and hopefully inspire our industry into action.”

Mason’s keynote presentation, titled “A Whole Lot Louder and a Little Less Guarded”, will address the issue of how we can form a ‘powerful chain’, by combining our actions, voices and mindsets.

“We’re facing a lot of challenges as an industry, along with a surge in consumer interest, and maybe it’s cliche, but we’re in this together,” Mason said, “Our message is for everyone who is ready to do what is needed to take the bicycle industry forward as a whole.”

The CABDA Keynote Breakfast will place on 16th September at 9am and is open to all attendees and exhibitors of CABDA Midwest. Free breakfast will be served for the first 200 attendees.

CABDA Midwest is the first of CABDA’s 2021 trade shows. Usually hosted in Q1, the trade-only events were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The dates are:

CABDA Midwest –Chicago Metro, 15th-16th September

CABDA West –Los Angeles Metro, 12th-13th October

CABDA Summit – Walt Disney World, 1st-2nd November

CABDA East –New York City Metro, 8th-9th December

Early registration is free for bicycle retailers, mechanics, coaches, fitters, mobile operators, and rental locations. For more information, including registration and a schedule of events, visit www.cabdashow.com.