CABDA announces sales expert Joe Marcoux as keynote speaker

Organisers of the CABDA Expo have announced Joe Marcoux as the speaker at the keynote breakfast held during the annual Midwest Expo.

With over 30 years of specialty retail experience, Marcoux has managed, owned, and sold multiple retail fitness businesses. Since the sale of his last retail venture, Marcoux has played the roles of consultant and coach for high-ticket sales in the specialty fitness equipment and electric bicycle industries.

“In an industry that has been guilty of focusing on specs and driving prices down, there’s a glaring opportunity for retailers to take advantage of skills to improve their margins and growth,” Marcoux said. “Those that are open to expanding their comfort zone stand to make a lot of money in the bike industry.”

“Last year PBMA president James Stanfill delivered an outstanding keynote that focused on the service side of the business,” added CABDA show director Jim Kersten. “Having Joe here to speak on the sales side bike retail seemed only natural.”

The CABDA keynote breakfast takes place on 13th February at 9 am. It is open to all attendees and exhibitors of CABDA Midwest and free breakfast is served for the first 200 attendees.

“We were looking for someone that would light a fire not just under the crowd here in Chicago, but under the entire industry. Joe is a dynamic, engaging, and truly motivating person, so it was an easy choice,” Kersten said.

Registration is free for bicycle retailers, mechanics, coaches, fitters, mobile operators, and rental locations. For more information visit www.cabda.com.