CABDA Expo partners with National Bicycle Dealers Association

Organisers of the CABDA Expos have announced a new partnership with the National Bicycle Dealers Association.

“We are incredibly proud to team up with the folks at the NBDA,” said CABDA show director Jim Kersten. “Its mission is the same as ours – give bicycle retailers the tools they need to not just survive, but to thrive!”

NBDA will produce a series of breakout sessions focused on actionable industry intelligence and improving the retail experience at each of the three CABDA Expos. NBDA dealer receptions, member-focused events and IBD networking opportunities are also planned for all three expos.

“CABDA has always been a great place for retailers to unite, learn from each other and meet with industry members,” said NBDA president Heather Mason. “Attendees not only get to see product and converse with industry thought leaders, but takeaway little tips of “new” to inspire retailer excellence.

“The NBDA is looking forward to bringing our resources and energy to each one of the three shows: meeting with long time and new members alike.”

NBDA joins the Professional Bicycle Mechanics Association as the providers of educational seminars and breakout sessions at CABDA’s trade shows. PBMA clinics will focus on improving technical skills, best practices for shop operations and helping service departments generate more dollars.

“With both the NBDA and the PBMA on board, I think 2021 will be our best year yet,” added Kersten. “We look forward to welcoming the rest of the industry in a few months!”

Registration for all of the CABDA events can be found at www.cabdashow.com

CABDA Midwest will take place from 15th-16th September 2021 at the Schaumburg Convention Center near Chicago. CABDA West will take place from 12th-13th October 2021 at the Ontario Convention Center outside San Diego. CABDA East will take place from 8th-9th December 2021 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

