CABDA organisers open retailer registration for 2021 expos

Organisers of the CABDA Expo have opened attendee registration for the 2021 trade shows.

The shows include CABDA West, held outside Los Angeles, CABDA Midwest in suburban Chicago, and CABDA East in Metro New York City.

Early registration is free for bicycle retailers, professional mechanics, mobile operators, bike fitters, rental locations, outdoor stores and tour operators.

“Every single member of our industry has been running on overdrive for more than a year,” said show director Jim Kersten. “We’re excited to finally get back to doing what we love: bringing together our great bike shops and our great suppliers.

“In this time of massive supply chain upheaval, looking for new vendors and pivoting to new products has never been more important to dealers.”

New for 2021, the CABDA Expos will be hosted as hybrid events, with activities taking place in-person as well as digitally on the new CABDA Connect platform. All attendees will receive access to the platform, which will allow them to attend digital seminars, visit virtual booths, and schedule in-person as well as online meetings with exhibitors.

“We learned from our CABDA Online event this past February that the real benefit of digital events is the reach, we had shops in attendance from parts of the country and parts of the world that might never make it to one of our physical events,” said CABDA deputy show director Tylor Robertson. “So combining the best aspects of a digital show with the tremendous benefits of a face-to-face event seemed like a no-brainer.”

Registration for all of the CABDA events can be found at www.cabdashow.com.

CABDA Midwest will take place from 15th-16th September 2020 at the Schaumburg Convention Center near Chicago.

CABDA West will take place from 12th-13th October 2020 at the Ontario Convention Center outside San Diego.

CABDA East will take place from 8th-9th December 2020 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus New Jersey.

