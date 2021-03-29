CABDA reveals hybrid expo series for 2021

Share Facebook

CABDA’s 2021 expo series will be hosted as hybrid events, with show activities taking place both in-person and also virtually on the new online platform CABDA Connect.

Each of the three CABDA Expos will feature two days of physical exhibits, seminars, keynotes and meetings, followed a few days later by a day of virtual activities.

“At the end of the day, our job is connecting buyers and sellers,” said show director Jim Kersten. “And the hybrid solution gives us the opportunity to connect people in-person and digitally. It expands the reach of our educational sessions and allows for networking beyond the walls and dates of our events.”

CABDA Connect will feature virtual exhibitor booths, meeting scheduling, video libraries, tech clinics and sales demos. It will also host multiple, interactive webinars over the summer. Access to the platform will be available free of charge to all registered attendees.

Organisers have also been keeping a close eye on other industries’ events, to evaluate how additional safety measures can be deployed to protect participants. Temperature checks, dedicated entrances and exits, contactless registration, increased sanitisation intervals and prepackaged foodservice are some of the measures being put into place.

“We’ve seen some great things come out of events like the Surf Expo that took place in January,” added Kersten. “People are eager to get back to normal, and it’s up to event organisers to make sure they are done safely. Luckily for us, all of our attendees are pros at safety measures by now… They’ve been dealing with similar stuff in their shops for over a year!”

Retailer registration will open on 19th April. Early registration is free of charge for all bike shops, mobile operators, fitters and their staff. For more information, please visit www.cabda.com.

2021 CABDA Expo dates:

CABDA Midwest (Chicago Metro Area) September 15th-16th, 2021

CABDA West (Los Angeles Metro Area) October 12th-13th, 2021

CABDA East (New York City Metro Area) December 8th-9th, 2021

