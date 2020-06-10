Café du Cycliste releases new waterproof backpack

Share Facebook

Café du Cycliste has released a new waterproof backpack and matching pouches.

The collection is waterproof, built for adventure and designed for “out there, whether on gravel tracks, in the mountains, commuting through city lights or quality beach time”.

The backpack

Constructed from fully waterproof premium fabric, a TPU coated hypalon for maximum durability and protection, the rucksack has heat-welded seams and a roll and buckle closure system. It features an exterior zipped pocket, an internal laptop pocket, high-density foam padding for carrying comfort and design details such as aluminium D rings.

The ride pack

Constructed from the same waterproof fabric as the backpack, the pouch has one main compartment and two inner side pockets. It is equally suited to spare tubes and a multi-tool, creating a repair kit that fits easily into a jersey pocket. Available in two sizes.