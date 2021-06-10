CamelBak recalls US water bottles due to choking hazard

Share Facebook

CamelBak is recalling about 60,000 of its Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles because the cap’s silicone valve can loosen and detach, posing a choking hazard.

The recall involves about 46,000 bottles sold in the US, and about 13,000 sold in Canada. The affected bottles have date codes of H19039, H19063, and H19175 on the underside of the cap. The bottles were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online from February 2019 through January 2021 for between $10 and $25, depending on the bottle.

They also were sold in a variety of colours in 17-, 21-, and 24-ounce sizes. CamelBak and Podium or Peak Fitness are written on the bottles. Consumers should stop using and contact CamelBak for a free replacement cap.

CamelBak has received 14 reports of valves loosening and detaching. No injuries have been reported.