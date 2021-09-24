Campagnolo celebrates Ekar anniversary with groupset giveaway

Share Facebook

Campagnolo is celebrating one year since its Ekar groupset was launched with a giveaway.

Ekar was launched on 24th September 2020 and has “rapidly become the groupset of choice for every kind of gravel rider”, said the brand.

Campagnolo has announced the giveaway of an Ekar groupset to one lucky rider, courtesy of its #bornbeforeroads competition. Entries are open now – click here to register for the chance to win. The deadline for entries is midnight on 17th October.

“Ekar brings the Campagnolo team great joy to see so many riders choose the groupset for gravel and beyond,” said a statement. “Ekar truly is the fruit of years of innovation and product development.

“Campagnolo celebrates one year since Ekar launch, but Campagnolo won’t be looking back – but instead only forward to further industry-changing products in the future!”

https://landing.campagnolo.com/en/Ekar