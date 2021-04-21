Campagnolo launches new Bora Ultra WTO wheels

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Campagnolo has launched the new Bora Ultra WTO wheels.

Featuring all-new technologies, the new premium wheels are the result of years of development and have taken the Bora wheel family to the ‘next level of performance’.

The new WTO Ultras are disc brake only, rolling with the smooth Cult ceramic bearing system housed in a carbon front hub and aluminium alloy rear hub – compatible with Campagnolo, Shimano and SRAM cassettes.

They feature an all-new Aero Mo-Mag rim construction making for an easy tubeless setup and a clean look, weighing from 1385g per pair.

There are three wheelset options to choose from: the Bora Ultra WTO 33, Bora Ultra WTO 45 and Bora Ultra WTO 60, and are available to order now.

Chicken CycleKit has limited stock available now. To find out more, speak to your area account manager, visit the B2B or ring Dale Moore in the sales office on 01525 381347.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: