Campagnolo releases new EKAR 13-speed groupset

Campagnolo has released its new EKAR 13-speed groupset, with stock available now from Chicken CycleKit.

“The EKAR groupset represents a culmination of years of development and decades of experience,” said a statement. “This exciting new groupset sets the benchmark for endurance road and blistering fast gravel riding, with its development tailored to maximising versatility with a 1x setup.

“Rumbles and rumours originated from the release of the N3W freehub on the Shamal Carbon wheelset last month, with its true purpose now revealed; the capacity to fit a 13-speed cassette with 9 or 10 tooth 1 st position options, with a 9-36 option for the fast, efficient endurance road cycling up to the 10-44 option for the gravel riding, adventurous riders.”

Coinciding with the launch today, Chicken CycleKit has released the IBD exclusive EKAR Demo programme, a fleet of EKAR and Shamal Carbon equipped bikes ready to dispatch immediately.

Campagnolo Italy will promote the test dealer programme in the UK and ensure interested consumers will be pointed directly to test dealer shops.

To sign up now or to find out more about the groupset and demo programme, speak to your Chicken CycleKit area manager, call Dale Moore in the sales team on 01525 381347 or visit the Chicken CycleKit B2B.

EKAR is available from Chicken CycleKit now.

