Campagnolo suspends sales to UK through website, UK distribution unaffected

Campagnolo has suspended its sales to the UK through its website, but UK distribution has not been affected.

“We hereby communicate that all sales with delivery to the UK are suspended until new updates, awaiting for EU disposition in regards to the Brexit situation,” said a pop-up on the Campagnolo website. “For more information and support, we are at your disposal. Thank you for your support.”

However, while the direct-to-consumer e-commerce system has been temporarily suspended on the Campagnolo website, it has not affected the distribution of Campagnolo, UK distributor Chicken CycleKit said. “Our dealer network has not been affected; a consumer can still purchase their Campagnolo wheels, groupsets and merchandise through their local Campagnolo dealer.”

Earlier this week, Extra UK issued a statement on the distribution of Brooks England saddles in the UK, following reports that supply has been postponed due to the difficulties surrounding Brexit.

In a notice published on its website, Brooks said that, due to saddles being shipped to its logistics centre in Italy, the ongoing changes in the Brexit situation have ‘made it necessary to temporarily suspend all new orders to the UK at this time’. However, Extra UK said this only affects direct-to-consumer orders from the Brooks website and purchases through the UK distributor are ‘completely unaffected’.

