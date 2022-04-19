Campagnolo unveils new ‘Dream Bigger’ brand positioning amid record growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Italian component manufacturer Campagnolo has revealed its new brand proposition – ‘Dream Bigger’.

Built on the foundations of recent company growth, Dream Bigger will be the cornerstone for Campagnolo marketing communications, highlighting the aspirational mindset of the brand with a call to action to customers, as the company enters a new era.

Campagnolo’s new Dream Bigger brand position is backed by a multi-year global campaign, connecting the long-standing company to a broader cycling audience. The idea of ‘Dream Bigger’ is grounded in the philosophy of Tullio Campagnolo and the company’s ethos of innovation.

The idea will be a catalyst as Campagnolo introduces new initiatives, with a new spotlight on women’s racing, continued growth in emerging disciplines and a lineup of new products through 2022/23.

The brand campaign forms part of Campagnolo’s renewed ambition to increase brand awareness and salience. It comes as Campagnolo records its strongest period of growth since the 1980s, with turnover increasing by 45% from 2020-2022.

This has been fuelled in particular by Campagnolo’s rapid expansion of OEM partnerships. OEM partnership sales in financial year 2022 are projected to represent 45% of the company’s turnover, a five-fold increase in absolute terms since financial year 2019.

Much of this can be attributed to Campagnolo’s supply chain success – while competitors outsourcing manufacturing to East-Asia have struggled to maintain production, the company has expanded its output and increased market share. Campagnolo has chosen to base its manufacturing centre at home in Vicenza, Italy, alongside an EU production hub in Romania, which has minimised supply chain disruption as designing, developing and producing products almost entirely in house and close to home has ensured the brand is not reliant on third-party manufacturers to produce its products.

Read more: Schwalbe UK is now carbon neutral, company announces

Campagnolo is expanding significantly to capitalise on its recent growth. Staffing levels have increased by 30% over the past two years while factory capacity has been boosted by 75% to meet demand.

In addition to this, more than 100 new technology patents have been registered by the company since 2020. Electronic engineering is a particular area of expansion in which the company has augmented existing expertise, looking firmly ahead to the future.