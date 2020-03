Share Facebook

Cane Creek has suspended operations until 13th April due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All online orders placed during that time will be fulfilled as soon as possible on return.

Taiwan operations will continue normally, reports Bicycle Retailer and Industry News (BRAIN).

The suspension is because Buncombe County and Henderson County have issued shelter-in-place mandates. “We’re just complying with those,” Luke Bukoski, Cane Creek director of marketing, told BRAIN.