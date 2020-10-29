Cannondale issues safety notice on front mudguard on Canvas NEO bikes

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cannondale has issued a safety notice on the front mudguard on its Canvas NEO bicycles.

“We have received a few reports of issues with the hardware that attaches the front mudguard on some Cannondale Canvas NEO 1 and Canvas NEO 2 bicycles that caused the front mudguard to become detached from the bicycle and abruptly stop the front wheel, creating a fall and injury hazard,” said the company.

“We have elected to conduct a recall of the mudguard and mudguard attachment hardware in order to provide riders with a more robust attachment system, and are working to finalise this improved attachment system and obtain required Government approvals.”

In the meantime, Cannondale said riders should remove the front mudguard from any bicycles and save the mudguard and mudguard struts for later reattachment.

If you have not already registered your bicycle for warranty and recalls, please register on cannondale.com. Once your bicycle has been registered, Cannondale will be able to contact you to complete the recall when it receives final Government approvals.

“It is easy to remove the front mudguard – instructions are included below,” the company continued. “Once the front mudguard is removed, you can keep riding your Canvas, without any front mudguard. We’ll be in touch as soon as possible to arrange for our professional staff to reattach your front mudguard at no charge.

“We apologise for this inconvenience and thank you for your patience, and for riding Cannondale.”

Mudguard removal instructions:

Step 1: Remove the front wheel

1A: If possible, put the bicycle into a work stand with the front wheel off the ground. Or, hang the bike by the saddle or lay the bike on its side on a soft surface.

1B: Insert a 5mm hex wrench into the side of the axle marked with “Max 11Nm”. Turn the wrench counter-clockwise until the axle is free to slide out and then slide it out.

1C: Remove the front wheel from the fork. You may need to tap the top of the wheel with the palm of your hand to release the wheel from the fork.

Step 2: Remove mudguard attachment to top of fork

2A: Remove the cover from the centre mudguard bolt by prying with a small flathead screwdriver (a new cover will be provided, so it is fine if the cover breaks).

2B: Remove the centre mudguard bolt with a 4mm hex wrench (you can discard this bolt – a new one will be provided)

Step 3: Remove the struts attaching the mudguard to the sides of the fork

Remove both mudguard bolts from the mudguard struts (you can discard the bolts – new ones will be provided). Save the mudguard and mudguard struts.

Step 4: Reinstall the front wheel

4A: Reinstall the wheel into the dropouts and align the hub with the fork dropouts. NOTE: Ensure the brake disc slides in between the

brake pads in the caliper as you insert the wheel between the dropouts.

4B: Insert the thru-axle into the left side fork dropout and through the wheel hub.

4C: Insert a 5mm hex wrench into the side of the axle marked with “Max 11Nm” and turn the axle clockwise to screw the axle into the right-side dropout. Ensure the axle is very tight.

If you have any questions, please talk to your local Cannondale retailer or email warranty@cyclingsportsgroup.co.uk.