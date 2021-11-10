Cannondale launches its first hardtail Scalpel 

Share Facebook

Cannondale has launched the latest addition to its Scalpel range, the first ever hardtail model.

The new front suspension Scalpel follows in the footsteps of the full-suspension models with its XC and trail-hybrid focused geometry, featuring a slack front end for stability and control on the descents.

Cannondale’s latest hardtail offering comes with dropped seatstay design, with 29inch wheels and 100mm or 110mm of travel at the front end.

The lower-end models come with RockShox SID SL 100mm travel forks, while the higher-end models feature the iconic Cannondale Lefty Ocho suspension system, either in 100m or 110mm travel versions.

Coming in four different specifications, the new Scalpel ranges from £2,600 for the cheapest Scalpel HT Carbon 4 model up to £6,200 for the race-spec Hi-MOD 1 version.

Another eye-catching feature on the new Scalpel is the integrated wheel sensor, offering accurate speed, route and distance info, all from the front wheel, while riders can register their machine and get servicing reminders all through the free Cannondale app.

With a frame weight of just 895g, the hardtail Scalpel blurs the lines between XC and trail machine, as its 66.5-degree head angle makes for extra control on steep descents, and the geometry designed to keep the rider centred between the wheels for added traction and handling.

Convertible cable stops on the frame also allow for full cable housing, or can be swapped for interrupted housing for ultra weight-saving customisation.

The rest of the build is rounded off with Shimano drivechain and brakes, and Shimano hubs, with Schwalbe tyres.

The back end features ‘sculpted flex zones’ in the chainstays, offering more give to reduce the impact of harsh terrain on the back end, for a smoother ride, Cannondale said.

Cannondale’s current line of full suspension Scalpels range from £4,500 up to £8,000, with 29-inch wheels, app connectivity and Fox rear shocks.