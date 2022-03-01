Cannondale launches new Mavaro Neo urban e-bike

Share Facebook

Cannondale has just released its newest urban e-bike, the Mavaro Neo.

Designed for everyday use, the Mavaro is designed to offer power and comfort for riders, and comes with number of innovations to make it an appealing option for e-bikers.

Retailing at £5,800, the Mavaro comes in two frame models – a low step-through version and a high-step edition – along with a number of other notable features.

Perhaps the most unique feature is the carbon reinforced belt drive, which Cannondale has installed as it never needs to be greased and is “nearly maintenance free.”

The front suspension has also be revamped, with a new version of the HeadShok Suspension Fork, which now has a Quad Gage needle bearing system with 50mm of travel, and oversized fork legs, wide hub spacing and a tapered steerer for improved handling.

Cannondale has also collaborated with Garmin to create an integrated radar system that will alert riders to vehicles approaching from behind, along with headlights developed with Lezyne, offering great visibility.

For the motor, Cannondale have opted for the Bosch Smart System, Performance Line CX 250w drive unit, with a 750w battery, Kiox 300 display and remote, giving it a range of up to 175km.

The Mavaro will be available from distributor CSG in four sizes from small to XL, as well as 27.5 and 29-inch wheels (depending on frame size).

There will also be two colourways – barbecue for the Mavaro Neo 1, and Candy Red and Barbecue (Mavaro Neo 1 step-thru).

In January, Cannondale also released the latest version of its Synapse road bike range, and its new SmartSense Technology.

SmartSense is an intelligent system of lights and radar that actively communicates with the rider, bike and surroundings, powered by a single battery.

Users can interact with SmartSense through the Cannondale app where they will have a broad selection of settings to customise their ride.

SmartSense utilises Garmin Varia Radar and Lezyne front and rear lights, while the Cannondale Wheel sensor automatically activates the technology as soon as the front wheel is spinning.