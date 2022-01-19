Cannondale launches reimagined Synapse road bike and SmartSense technology

Share Facebook

Cannondale is aiming to make road cycling ‘more inviting and efficient than ever before’ with the launch of the reimagined Synapse road bike and new SmartSense technology.

“SmartSense is designed to make road riding more enjoyable for experienced riders, more inviting for new riders and more convenient for everyone,” said David Devine, Cannondale global senior director of product.

“To compliment SmartSense, we redesigned the highly celebrated Cannondale Synapse to be even more versatile than its predecessors. The result of pairing these two products is a seamless relationship between rider, bike and road.”

SmartSense is an intelligent system of lights and radar that actively communicates with the rider, bike and surroundings, powered by a single battery. Even before the first pedal, users can engage with SmartSense through the Cannondale app where they will have a broad selection of settings to customise their ride experience.

The settings are designed to provide enhanced awareness while also creating heightened visibility so the rider can more effectively see and be seen. Once desired customisations have been applied, a spin of the front wheel, outfitted with a Cannondale wheel sensor, initiates an ongoing chain of communication across all the available SmartSense touchpoints.

– Garmin Varia Radar: Scans for rear approaching traffic and can signal the speed, distance and number of cars through audible and visual alerts on the Cannondale app or the bike’s display unit. The Garmin Radar is also compatible with other popular head units.

– Lezyne Front and Rear Daytime Running Lights: The front light improves visibility for oncoming traffic to help the rider be seen. The rear light, with an optional brake alert function, provides added awareness behind the rider. Both lights can adjust brightness to accommodate limited or changing daylight, or signal oncoming rear traffic and hard braking.

– Garmin Varia Core Battery: A single power source eliminates the need to charge multiple batteries and helps avoid the risk of riding ill-equipped. The battery can also be used as a USB-C charging source when it’s disconnected from the bike’s cradle.

– Cannondale Wheel Sensor: Pairs Synapse with the Cannondale app and automatically activates SmartSense with a spin of the front wheel.

“Synapse is the perfect bike to introduce SmartSense,” said Devine. “It has a comfortable rider position, engineering that helps smooth the roads and now it has the added confidence and awareness of the SmartSense system.”

The new Synapse offers an improved ride feel. This version has 8% increased compliance, said Cannondale, or how much the bike chassis vertically flexes beneath a rider to absorb bumps and vibrations on the road.

“Cycling is for everyone and Synapse with SmartSense is a perfect example of Cannondale bringing that to life,” added Devine.

The new Synapse will be available in four carbon models, sizes 48-61. SmartSense will be featured on carbon models 1, 2, and 3 with a selection of radar, lights and electronic shifting denoted by R, L and E in the model name.