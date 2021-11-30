Cannondale launches video featuring the new Scalpel HT

Share Facebook

Cannondale has launched a YouTube video featuring the new Scalpel HT.

It follows Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes around the backcountry Colorado with a few Cannondale Scalpel HTs, documenting moments of riding, ripping, racing, connecting, hanging and simply enjoying the purity of the sport.

“Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes are always down for fun…on bikes,” said a statement. “The EF Education-Nippo teammate’s achievements are no secret. From Howes recently winning the144-mile 2021 SBT GRVL, and Lachy’s self-supported Tour de France project ‘The Alt Tour’, these two know how crush on bikes but keep it ‘Pure Fun’.”

“If you could spend an hour a day mountain biking every day for the rest of your life, you’d be a pretty happy person you know,” the video begins. Watch it in full here:

Launched earlier this month, the new front suspension Scalpel follows in the footsteps of the full-suspension models with its XC and trail-hybrid focused geometry, featuring a slack front end for stability and control on the descents. It comes with dropped seatstay design, with 29inch wheels and 100mm or 110mm of travel at the front end.

The lower-end models come with RockShox SID SL 100mm travel forks, while the higher-end models feature the Cannondale Lefty Ocho suspension system, either in 100m or 110mm travel versions.

Coming in four different specifications, the new Scalpel ranges from £2,600 for the cheapest Scalpel HT Carbon 4 model up to £6,200 for the race-spec Hi-MOD 1 version.

Another feature on the new Scalpel is the integrated wheel sensor, offering accurate speed, route and distance info, all from the front wheel, while riders can register their machine and get servicing reminders all through the free Cannondale app.

Cannondale’s current line of full suspension Scalpels range from £4,500 up to £8,000, with 29-inch wheels, app connectivity and Fox rear shocks.