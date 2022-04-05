Cannondale unveils new Topstone Carbon gravel bike

Share Facebook

Cannondale has unveiled a refreshed Topstone Carbon, featuring improved geometry and enhanced, ride-smoothing Kingpin suspension.

“We designed Topstone Carbon as a tool that does it all,” said Nina Baum, Cannondale product manager. “Whether it’s the local singletrack, jumping into your first gravel race, or that overnight bikepacking trip turned transcontinental ride, Topstone begs its rider for new challenges.”

The new Topstone Carbon features Cannondale’s Kingpin suspension, built to be 100g lighter, more durable, and more streamlined than before, said Cannondale. Kingpin absorbs bumps and vibrations without the weight and complexity of shocks or springs by using a thru-axle pivot in the seat tube that allows the back of the frame to flex.

In combination with Cannondale’s applied Proportional Response, Kingpin gives Topstone riders better traction on rough terrain. Additional geometry changes include lower standover and bottom bracket height.

Topstone Carbon now comes with a traditional wheel dish and threaded BSA bottom bracket, making it simple to swap for a different wheelset or new cranks. Topstone also has plenty of mounts and a Cannondale StrapRack.

Topstone Carbon features SmartSense, Cannondale’s intelligent system of lights and radar that actively communicates with the rider, bike, and surroundings, powered by a single battery. It has been made to provide enhanced awareness while also creating heightened visibility so the rider can more effectively see and be seen out on the open road.

All Topstone Carbons are SmartSense Ready, and some models come with it already available on the bike.

The new Topstone Carbon will be available in sizes XS-XL. Topstone Carbon 1 Lefty and Topstone Carbon 2 Lefty are equipped with Lefty Oliver. SmartSense will be featured on carbon models 1 RLE, 2 L, and 3 L. Topstone retails for £2,700-£7,750.