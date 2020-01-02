Canyon continues partnership with Alpecin-Fenix

Canyon is to continue its partnership with Alpecin-Fenix, the new name of the multidisciplinary team led by brothers Philip and Christoph Roodhooft.

The team features Mathieu Van Der Poel, who will lead Alpecin-Fenix across the board, competing in cyclocross, road racing and cross-country mountain bike racing, and will compete with a UCI Pro Continental license.

Roman Arnold, founder and managing director of Canyon Bicycles GmbH, said: “We are really pleased to continue our collaboration with Alpecin-Fenix as bike sponsor and partner. Since the beginning, we have believed in Philip and Christoph Roodhooft’s vision to create a multi-disciplinary team that can be competitive in more than one discipline.

“And having the incomparable Mathieu van der Poel racing Canyon Bicycles on and off-road and in cyclocross is simply unbelievable. We’ve enjoyed an incredible number of wins in all categories with this team, so we can’t wait for the season to begin for Alpecin-Fenix!”

Team Alpecin-Fenix will race on road with the Canyon Aeroad, Ultimate and Speedmax. In mountain bike, the team can choose the Canyon Lux full-suspension race bike or the hardtail Canyon Exceed for cross-country events.

The Canyon Inflite is the bike of choice for cyclocross and Canyon Grail for gravel racing.