Canyon enters 2020 with new Troy Lee Designs partnership

Canyon has agreed a “more extensive” three-year partnership with Troy Lee Designs for clothing, helmets and protection.

“It’s an honour to partner with a company like Troy Lee Designs, which has such a rich race heritage and dedication to safety and performance,” said Gabe Fox, team manager. “In the past, we only ran its category-leading helmets. Now, we’re taking the partnership to a higher level.”

“Working with CFR programmes the last two seasons as its helmet partner provided amazing exposure across the globe at so many races,” said Craig Glaspell, TLD global bicycle MTB category manager. “We knew there was the opportunity was to move into full kits and protection in the future and we did everything we could to make it happen. To have CFR as our marquee TLD race programme really sets us at the top with a great partner.”

Returning partners for Canyon Collective include SRAM, RockShox, DT Swiss, Maxxis, Crankbrothers, Ergon, Muc-Off, E-13, and Five Ten. Canyon has also announced its 2020 Canyon UCI World Cup and EWS rosters.

Leading the charge on the downhill side is Troy Brosnan. Mark Wallace claimed 8th in the overall World Cup standings last year, and returns for his 4th season under the Canyon banner. Kye A’Hern took the rainbow jersey and Junior World Championship title at Mont Sainte Anne last season. Also joining the crew in 2020 is 17-year old, first-year junior Jakob Jewett.

“We’ve assembled one of the most-well rounded rosters on the World Cup,” said Fabien Barel, mentor of the team. “It’s a great foundation for success and I look forward to kicking things off in a few weeks.”

Canyon’s Enduro programme is led by two members from last year’s overall Team Championship winning team. Dimitri Tordo looks to elevate his last two season’s overall finishes and Ines Thoma will pick up from where she left off in 2019. Canyon has also welcomed Jack Moir to the family, who will pursue a full EWS campaign and select downhill events.

Moir said: “Canyon’s enduro and downhill teams have been super successful and this gives me great confidence in the equipment I’ll be using and the people I will be working alongside. It’s going to be an exciting year for me. I’ll be focusing on the EWS, but I’m happy to still have the opportunity to hit some of my favourite World Cups.”