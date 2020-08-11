Canyon introduces new Sender CFR

Share Facebook

Canyon has introduced the all-new Sender CFR.

The bike debuts as two complete models: the Fox-Shimano equipped Sender CFR FMD and the RockShox-SRAM equipped Sender CFR. Both models are available immediately in markets outside of the US and riders in America will have access to both models soon.

The Sender CFR has a longer wheelbase which increases stability at high speeds and adjustable reach and chain-stay length give the Sender CFR “unrivalled versatility”. “The MY21 Sender CFR rolls on big wheels, increasing rider speed through rocks and roots,” said a Canyon statement.

“Large and XL versions get the full 29er treatment. Small and Medium models go “mullet” (29in up front, 27.5in out back) for the win. The mullet option provides shorter riders with many of the same roll-over benefits, while providing them with crucial clearance on steeper courses.

“We shaved more than 600 grams from the carbon Sender chassis yet maintained the durability needed to withstand seasons of abuse. Carbon chain and seat-stays, a new shock-mount location, and precise shaping of every bit of the bike helped us cut weight without sacrificing strength or durability.”

