Canyon introduces Torque:ON, updates e-MTB line for 2021

Canyon is introducing a new e-park bike, the Torque:ON, combining the capability of the brand’s Torque model with Shimano’s new EP8 pedal-assist system.

The brand’s Spectral:ON, Neuron:ON and Grand Canyon:ON also receive the EP8 motor and battery update.

“The Torque:ON is an absolute downhill-ripping, berm-slashing, air-boosting beast of a bike,” said a statement. “It sports 175mm of ground-hugging rear suspension, a bombproof aluminium frame, and the kind of playful ride quality that’s rare from a bike with so much suspension travel. The Torque:ON is, in short, the perfect rig for anyone on a quest to ride the steepest, fastest tracks—without the aid of a shuttle van or chairlift.”

Canyon said it will offer two 2021 Torque:ON models in all markets outside the United States – the Torque:ON 8 (£4,499) and Torque:ON 9 (£6,299).

Both versions are additionally available with a dual battery option.

