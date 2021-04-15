Canyon partners with Cyclescheme

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon has partnered with cycle to work provider Cyclescheme, joining as one of its latest online retailers.

The new offering allows customers potential savings of between 25% and 39% off their next Canyon, with nothing paid upfront and the payments taken directly from their gross salary by their employer.

UK sales and marketing manager Aaron Budd said: “We’re so excited to launch a new, flexible buying tool to our UK customers. Changing up your commuting habits, even if it’s just one or two journeys a week by bike, is so beneficial to your health and the environment.”

Canyon has made its full range of bikes available through Cyclescheme. This also includes e-bikes, such as the Grail:ON and Precede:ON.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: