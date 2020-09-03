Canyon launches 2021 Spectral, updates Neuron

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched the MY21 Spectral with new specs and colours, as well as new updates for the Neuron.

All 2021 Spectral models will feature SM10 Enduro saddle and new tyre setups. It will still roll on 27.5in wheels with 30mm internal rim widths, but for 2021, they will now be newly wrapped in 2.4in Maxxis rubber.

Depending on the model, the bikes will feature 160mm (Fox) or 150mm (RockShox) forks, with all bikes bringing 150mm rear travel to the trail.

Alongside the unisex models, the Spectral range also features several WMN bikes. The bikes are built around a woman-specific geometry and have a range of specially selected components, including more sensitively tuned suspensions, special frame designs, adapted handlebar widths and women’s saddles.

Alongside the classic all-black Stealth look, unisex Spectral bikes are available in two new colour combinations for 2021, Non Forest and the darker New Violet. There are two new WMN bike colours as well, Sprint Mint and Soft Coral. The bikes retain their range of smart design details, such as specially sealed bearings for maximum longevity, a protective downtube cover, noise-free cable routing and an integrated seat post clamp. There are also optional accessories like the Frame Case and the Eject Hydration bottle holder.

The Spectral is available from today, 3rd September, exclusively at canyon.com. The range starts with the aluminium-frame Spectral 5 from €2,199. Carbon versions start at €2,999 and the range tops out with the flagship Spectral CF 9 €4,299.

The Neuron is also getting a range of updates for 2021, including a whole new model, the high-end carbon fibre Neuron CF Ltd. Conceptualised in collaboration with DT Swiss and limited to a total 100 models worldwide, the bike features 140mm of fork travel. DT Swiss is also providing a 535 One-series fork and shock and superlight XMC1200 carbon wheels. Parts from SRAM and RaceFace round the €4,999 package.

Across the rest of the Neuron CF range, a wide selection of bikes feature new colours and refreshed component sets. The CF 8 has been overhauled, now with a 140mm Pike fork and Deluxe Select+ shock from RockShox, GX drivetrain and G2 brakes from SRAM, DT Swiss wheels, and Schwalbe Hans Dampf tyres.

Aluminium Neuron models feature 130mm front and rear travel across the entire range for optimally balanced handling, with unisex models now fitted with one-by drivetrains with larger 32-tooth chainrings (WMN and Young Hero models keep their 30-tooth chainrings), as well as Schwalbe tyres.

Several bikes will have new components, such as the Neuron AL 7 and Neuron AL 7 WMN, which newly have Shimano XT drivetrains and SLX brakes. Furthermore, the Neuron Young Hero is now available in two sizes, 2XS and XS.

All MY21 Neuron models are also available today, exclusively on canyon.com. The Neuron range begins with the €1,499 Neuron AL Young Hero. AL models will be priced between €1,899-€2,299, and carbon-frame bikes will range from €2,799-€5,599.

