Canyon launches 30-day cycling challenge

Canyon has set the 30-day challenge, to see how many miles riders can get in instead of using a car or public transport.

On Monday, the company began asking people to turn to the bike as much as possible, in an effort to stay safe, be healthy and save a little money in the process. Using a five-mile commute as an example, Canyon shows that you could save as much as £500 a year by commuting by bike in cutting fuel costs alone. By-passing the car and public transport also adds to the environmental effort, reducing CO2 emissions.

Nick Allen, market manager for Canyon UK, said: “At Canyon, we are a collective, a community. From our UK team to our customers and fans we all share a passion for cycling and celebrating the benefits it offers to riders of every level.”

Canyon is awarding its Signature Urban 3-Layer Parka Jacket as prizes to selected challengers. To be in with a chance of winning, riders must share their experience by posting on social media with the tags #30daysofcycling #bikeisbest and @canyon. Canyon has also set up a Strava Club for challengers.

