Canyon launches all-new Spectral:ON for 2020

Canyon has launched its all-new Spectral:ON for 2020.

The brand launched its first e-bike, the original Spectral:ON, around two years ago, and has said the second generation is “even better than before”. The “most striking” update, according to Canyon, is the complete integration of the drive system and battery into the bike’s frame.

Like the original Spectral:ON, the new bike is powered by Shimano’s Steps E8000 drive system, but the 504Wh battery is now “invisible”, the brand has said. This, combined with a 5mm increase in chainstay length, “further improves performance on climbs and descents”.

A carbon front triangle makes the second generation Spectral:ON a kilogram lighter than its predecessor – while kinematics have also been re-engineered to make them more linear.

The Spectral:ON will be available in four sizes, S-XL, covering a wide range of riders, from 166-192cm. Four models will be available: Spectral:ON CF 7.0, CF WMN 7.0, Spectral:ON CF 8.0 and Spectral:ON CF 9.0.

All models come with dropper posts, Canyon-designed SD:ON e-MTB saddles, Canyon-engineered 34-tooth CN:ON chainrings, four-piston brakes with 203mm rotors, and top tube-integrated on/off switches and USB-C charging sockets.