Canyon launches Grail:ON e-gravel bike

Canyon has launched the Grail:ON e-gravel bike.

The Grail:ON inherits many of the non-motorised Grail CF’s features, including the innovative comfort concept, comprising the revolutionary Double Decker cockpit, flexible VCLS 2.0 seatposts, lightweight frame, and high-volume tyres, the low, sub-16 kg weight, the wide range of sizes (2XS-2XL), and the Red Dot Design award-winning Canyon form.

The e-gravel bike also has a reworked geometry, gravel-specific components, and range of new and unique design features. A longer wheelbase and wider 50mm tyres provide the extra stability required when using the motor to surge over uneven terrain. All Grail:ON bikes also feature e-gravel-specific HG-series DT Swiss wheels as well as one-by shifting.

In terms of motorised support, the Grail:ON is built around the fourth-generation Bosch Performance Line CX Gen4 drive system a punchy, powerful, high-torque motor originally developed for the world of e-mountain biking. With four support levels – Eco, Tour, Sport, and Turbo – riders can switch between sustained support over the long haul and short, surging support over steep climbs. There’s 85 Nm of torque on tap and the system provides support of up to 340% of the rider’s own power.

The Grail:ON CF will be available from 22nd July on canyon.com. The range will initially comprise four Grail:ON models, beginning with the Grail:ON CF 7 (€4,999) – also available as a WMN-spec model.

Rounding out the range are the Grail:ON CF 8 (€5,299), and the flagship Grail:ON CF 8 eTap (€5,999) with electronic SRAM Force AXS eTapshifting, carbon wheels and a weight of only 15.9 kg (size M).

