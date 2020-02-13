Canyon launches Grand Canyon:ON e-hardtail

Canyon has launched the Grand Canyon:ON, the first in a “new generation” of e-bikes, now all featuring fully integrated drive systems.

Just like the non-motorised Grand Canyon, the Grand Canyon:ON is a hardtail for “riders of all levels”, with a robust 6061 aluminium frame built around Shimano’s Steps E8000 drive system. The motor and BT-E8035 battery are integrated into the down tube.

For charging, riders can remove the battery using a key, or simply charge using a seat tube-integrated socket. There’s further system integration all across the bike – with an on/off button as well as a USB-C port for charging devices on the go.

Another highlight is the Canyon-developed bar and stem, which feature internal cable routing for the computer display unit. There’s also an “invisible” kickstand mount for “maximum everyday practicality”.

Thanks to Size Split wheel sizing with 650B wheels on XS and S frames, and 29in wheels on M, L, and XL bikes, riders get consistent handling across all frame sizes.

The bike also has a four-piston front brake and 203mm rotors front and rear (180 mm rear rotor on XS and S bikes) for extra stopping power. Steep, technical climbs are “easier than ever” thanks to Canyon SD:ON saddle, featuring a wing at the rear for added support.

The Grand Canyon:ON is available on canyon.com from 13th February in three models: 8.0, 8.0 WMN, and 9.0. Price: €2,799 to €3,299.