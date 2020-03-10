Canyon launches new 2020 Neuron:ON with fully integrated battery and motor

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched the new 2020 Neuron:ON with a fully integrated battery and motor.

“Since its launch in model year 2019, the Neuron:ON e-mountain bike has proven that ‘Power Is Adventure’ by taking riders further, faster, and ratcheting up the fun factor the entire time,” said a Canyon statement.

“Quite simply, it’s the quintessential full-suspension trail bike, as comfortable scaling big climbs as it is threading the needle on tight singletrack with its 130 mm of suspension travel.,And for 2020, Canyon has made the Neuron:ON even better, by fully integrating the e-drive system on all models in the entire range.”

All Neuron:ON models are backed by the Shimano’s E8000 drive system, giving riders the “range to explore trails they’ve only dreamed of tackling”. New for 2020, there’s now an/off button and USB-C charging socket located on the top tube. The new bikes will be available in two different wheel sizes, depending on frame size. The X-Small and Small Neuron:ON bikes roll on 27.5in wheels whereas the Medium, Large, and X-Large bikes utilise 29er wheels.

Model year 2020 Neuron:ON bikes will be available from 10th March, exclusively on canyon.com.

There are four models in the Neuron:ON range: the Neuron:ON 9.0, 8.0 and the 7.0 and WMN 7.0. The flagship model, the Neuron:ON 9.0, features a RockShox Pike Ultimate suspension fork, RockShox Deluxe Select shock, Shimano XT shifting and brakes, and an Iridium dropper post.

All models are also fitted with a range of Canyon-developed parts: the e-MTB-specific SD:ON saddle, a new handlebar/ stem combination with internal wiring, and Canyon:ON 34-tooth chainring.