Canyon launches new Exceed models

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon has launched the all-new Exceed models.

The brand is debuting its new Exceed CF, SLX, and CFR line-up, with price points ranging from €1,699 ($1,999) to €6,499 ($6,999).

The new Exceed CFR has one of the “lightest production frames on earth”, weighing 835g, size medium. It utilises what Canyon calls “unicorn hair” – an uncommon carbon fibre (Toray M40X). “Unicorn hair is stiff and strong, enabling us to use less material yet maintain outstanding stiffness and strength,” the brand said.

All of Canyon’s new Exceed models feature a modern geometry that “boosts your control on tough terrain while still proving quick and nimble through the tightest trails”. Geometry changes include slacker head angles and longer reach.

The new Exceed models roll on 29er wheels and have room for two water bottles, including in the new XS size which fits riders down to 158cm.

Read the August issue of BikeBiz below: