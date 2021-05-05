Canyon launches new Speedmax CFR TT Disc bike

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched the new Speedmax CFR TT Disc time trial bike.

“The all-new Speedmax CFR TT Disc represents the latest generation of one of the fastest, most successful TT bikes on the scene,” said a Canyon statement. “But this is much more than just an update. It’s a mandate. In full pro-level CFR trim, we created this UCI-legal version of the Speedmax Disc for one reason, and one reason only: not only to beat the clock. But to absolutely smash it. And it’s coming right on time for the first Grand Tour of 2021.”

The bike has premium carbon Zipp wheels: Super 9 Disc on the rear, 808 Firecrest on the front. It also has a SRAM Red AXS eTap groupset, including Vuka Shift extensions and integrated GPS unit mount. The build is rounded out with a range of premium details: high-end Ergon arm pads, a Selle Italia Watt saddle and Ceramic Speed Pulley wheels.

The frame weighs 1,030g (size M). The bike saves 2.7 watts compared to its predecessor, said Canyon, in spite of the switch to disc brakes. The all-new armrests are adjustable using spacers – but now, they are set up closer together out of the box and are designed to meet all the requirements of modern TT fit adjustment.

The new 2021 Speedmax CFR TT Disc is available in three sizes (S-L).

