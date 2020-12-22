Canyon launches overhauled Commuter for 2021

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched a new and updated version of the non-motorised Commuter.

The bike has a new mid-step frame variant that’s easier to mount and dismount, said Canyon, and a further refined design. “A new D-shape downtube transitions smoothly into the head tube for an elegant, flowing aesthetic,” said a statement. “Furthermore, the cockpit and spacers – 20 mm on all models for a more dynamic riding position – are also more smoothly integrated into the frame design.

“A completely redesigned rear triangle now offers greater compatibility for kickstands and pannier racks, including compatibility with Ortlieb’s practical QuickLock QL3.1 system on selected models. The mounts for the integrated mudguards are also specifically designed for the bike for optimal aesthetics and performance.

“The Commuter’s silhouette is super-clean thanks to internal cable and line routing through the downtube, and by running the front brake line through the fork. All models are equipped with disc brakes, and finally, a longer extension length lets the seatpost flex for additional comfort.”

The new range starts at £999 with the minimalist Commuter 5 and Commuter 5 WMN, with mid-step frame, fitted with Shimano Nexus 8-speed hub gearing with grip shift. The Commuter 6, and WMN, come in a £1,299 with the same components and features integrated road-legal Supernova lights, mudguards and a rear rack.

The £1,499 Commuter 7, and WMN, replaces the Nexus 8-speed with Shimano’s premium 11-speed Alfine internal hub shifting. This drivetrain also features on the flagship Commuter 8.

All new MY21 models use Gates belt drive drivetrains. The seven new Commuters are now available at canyon.com.

