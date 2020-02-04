Canyon launches two new Strive CFR bikes

Canyon has launched two new Strive CFR bikes.

“CFR stands for Canyon Factory Racing: these bikes are designed and crafted to win in the hands of the world’s best riders on the toughest EWS stages on the planet,” said a statement.

“Pros like Dimitri Tordo and Ines Thoma demand only the very best equipment: and the new Strive CFR 9.0 and Strive CFR 9.0 Ltd. – closely developed in unison with Canyon Enduro riders – are ready to deliver true world-class performance at the highest level.

“Using cutting-edge carbon fibre construction techniques, Canyon’s engineers have reduced the frame weight by a huge 300g – making a total build weight of 13.3kg possible on the lightest bike in the range, the Strive CFR 9.0 (size M).”

With Fox Factory 170/150 mm suspension, Shimano XTR shifting and brakes, and DT Swiss EXC carbon wheels, it’s “one of the lightest full-suspension enduro bikes on the market”, Canyon has said.

The flagship model is the 14.2kg Strive CFR 9.0 Ltd., with 170/150 mm RockShox suspension, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS groupset, Reverb AXS dropper post, SRAM Code RSC brakes, and ZIPP 3Zero Moto carbon wheels with the latest TyreWiz air pressure monitoring tech.

The Strive is designed and built around the Shapeshifter, which transforms the geometry and characteristics of the bike on the fly, between uphill and downhill modes.

With the flick of a handlebar-mounted switch, the Shapeshifter gas spring activates, lowering the bottom bracket height by 4mm, and reducing the seat angle and steering angle by 1.5 degrees.

The Strive CFR 9.0 and Strive CFR 9.0 Ltd. are available on canyon.com, priced at £5,599 and £8,399 respectively.