Canyon launches versatile Spectral 29

Canyon has launched its new Spectral 29 model.

The bike’s carbon frame has been designed from the ground up and weighs 2.6kg. The geometry has also been reworked, Canyon said, meaning there’s more stability on the descents as well as greater efficiency on the climbs thanks to a slacker headtube angle and steeper seat tube.

“We’ve set out to engineer a trail bike to take on everything – no matter what the terrain, or who the rider,” said a Canyon statement. “Using the existing, award–winning Spectral 27.5 as a starting point – we took all the things we loved and added more. More capability and more versatility.

“With the Spectral 29, we believe we have created a bike which can truly sit alone in your garage and meet the demands of whatever flavour of trail you throw at it.“

The Spectral 29 CF 7 features the 35mm chassis of the Rockshox Pike Select RC fork, set at 150mm of travel. The trail offerings are rounded off by the Spectral 29 CF 9, with a 150mm travel Pike Ultimate fork, a top-drawer SRAM X01 groupset and carbon DT Swiss wheelset.

The Spectral 29 CF 8 and Spectral 29 CF Ltd feature burlier Fox 36 forks at 160mm, slackening the geometry and upping the bike’s capability.

