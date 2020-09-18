Canyon partners with Revolution Bike Park

Share Facebook

Canyon has announced Revolution Bike Park as its first gravity bike partner in the UK.

The partnership will be imminently available to MTB fans with bikes to rent in the coming weeks. A launch event is in the pipeline, pending the change in the COVID-19 situation across the country. Riders will be able to choose from Canyon’s gravity line-up, with the Sender AL models available to try, and the Torque AL will also be available in a variety of sizes to suit all riders.

Hires can be booked here and costs are £75 per day, but this will be discounted from the price of a Canyon MTB for any customer wishing to have a Canyon of their own after their day at Revs.

“Canyon is stoked to be working with Tim and James plus the crew behind the scenes at Revolution,” said a statement.

“We are looking forward to also to supporting the parks continued growth and success. Keep an eye out for more events in the coming months and we look forward to seeing you out on the hill.”

