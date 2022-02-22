Canyon presents new 2022 Neuron:ON range

Share Facebook

Canyon’s Neuron:ON is back for 2022, equipped with the latest components and sporting a range of new colours.

The bike is the “ideal choice” for both long-time MTB fans and newcomers to trail riding alike, said Canyon, and thanks to its Shimano EP8 motor and battery power, it’s “ready to explore the most remote trails you can find”.

The Neuron:ON features a balanced suspension setup with 120-130mm front travel, depending on the spec, and 130 of rear travel. To make the most of the travel on offer, the rear triangle features Canyon’s Triple Phase Suspension kinematics, creating small-bump sensitivity at the start of the stroke, a solid platform in the mid-stroke, and extra capability, stability and control when riders are using all the travel at the end of the stroke.

To create consistent riding dynamics for all riders across the complete size spectrum, the Neuron:ON also scales wheel sizing according to frame size, with the XS-S bikes rolling on 27.5in wheels, and M-XL bikes featuring 29in wheels.

All models are built around high-grade aluminium frames and come complete with Shimano EP8 motors. The bike’s battery size also scales according to the frame size. Sizes XS-S have 504 Wh batteries, with M-XL bikes packing 630 Wh of charge.

This year, Canyon is also introducing some important updates to the Neuron:ON – most notable are a range of new frame colours and fresh components, such as FSA Comet cockpits and Fizik Terra Alpaca saddles.

The brand is also expanding the range to four bikes with a new entry-level offering – the Neuron:ON 6 at £3,749. It features RockShox suspension – a 35 Silver fork and Deluxe Select rear shock – as well as Shimano shifting and a dropper post.

The Neuron:ON 7, at £4,199, comes fitted with a Fox Rhythm fork, Fox DPS Performance shock, and a Shimano 1×12 groupset. Depending on the frame and battery size, the Neuron:ON 8 comes in at £4,599 and has Fox suspension – Rhythm Gabel and DPS Performance shock – as well as Shimano XT 1×12 shifting and Rodi Tryp aluminium wheels with 30mm internal diameters.

The flapship Neuron:9, available from £5,349, comes with a RockShox Pike Select+ fork and Deluxe Select R shock, SRAM GX 1×12 gearing and H 1900 wheels from DT Swiss.

The Canyon Neuron:ON is available from today, 22nd February, exclusively at canyon.com.