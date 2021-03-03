Canyon refreshes Roadlite:ON hybrid e-bike for 2021

Rebecca Morley 3rd March 2021 Gear

Canyon has refreshed its Roadlite:ON for 2021 with a range of new updates.

The 2021 Roadlite:ON range will comprise two models – the Roadlite:ON 6 (£2,699) and the Roadlite:ON 7 (£3,399).

The bike is built around a lightweight, robust aluminium frame, contributing to a total weight of 16kg. “The bike perfectly combines a dynamic, sporty geometry with smart comfort features: a Canyon-designed one-piece carbon cockpit (Roadlite:ON 7 only), 35 mm wide tyres, carbon fork, and ergonomically optimised Ergon grips,” said a statement. 

“Internal cable routing underlines the bike’s pared-back, lightweight aesthetic. And what’s more, hydraulic disc brakes and precise Shimano 1×12 groupsets on all models deliver years of carefree, reliable performance.”

Both new Roadlite:ON models also feature the new 250X version of Fazua’s Evation battery. The revised design is now remote-operated, letting the rider switch the motor on and off without needing to remove the drivepack from the frame.

