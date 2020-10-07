Canyon releases 2021 Torque and Sender AL models

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon is rolling out updated versions of both its Torque and Sender AL models for 2021, complete with new component packages and colours.

For 2021, the brand will offer five Torque models—two aluminium (the Torque 5 and 6) and three carbon-fibre versions (the CF 7, CF 8, and CF 9). In addition to sporting new colours, all Torque models now feature Fox 38 or RockShox Zeb forks and wide-range Shimano or SRAM Eagle drivetrains.

Both the CF 8 and CF 9 now also feature OneUp V2 dropper posts. Prices range from €2,499 (Torque 5) to €4,999 (Torque CF 9).

The 2021 Sender 5 and 6 are available in new colourways, and the Sender 5 now has full Marzocchi suspension (58 fork and coil-sprung Bomber CR rear shock). Prices range from €2,799 to €3,299.

The 2021 Torque and Sender models are available on canyon.com.

Read the October issue of BikeBiz below: