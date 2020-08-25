Canyon releases new Grail models for 2021 gravel season

Share Facebook

Canyon has released a range of new Grail models for the 2021 gravel season.

The new bikes are now combined with the newest offerings from Shimano and SRAM, including Shimano’s one-by GRX gearing and a wide-range version of SRAM’s two-by Force eTap AXS groupset.

The new Grail 7 1by features Shimano’s single-chainring GRX drivetrain. Combining a 40-tooth chainring with an 11-42 cassette for a 381% gear range, the setup is designed to “meet the rigours of all-terrain riding”.

SRAM’s new electronic two-by Force eTap AXS Wide groupset is the “optimal choice” for riders who prefer finer gaps between gears, Canyon said. In the Grail line-up, it will replace the SRAM one-by drivetrains previously featured on several Grail CF SL and CF SLX bikes. With 46/33 chainrings on the front and a 10-36 cassette, the drivetrain provides the gear range typical of gravel bikes, the brand said.

Another new addition is the Fizik Argo saddle, with a short-nose design. All CF SL and CF SLX bikes feature the saddle, except the 7 and 7 WMN models.

The bikes are available now on canyon.com. There will be 13 models in the range, priced between €1,499 and €4,899, starting with the Grail 6 up to the flagship CF SLX 8 eTap.

