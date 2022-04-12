Canyon to show latest range of bikes at this month’s Cycle Show with demo rides available

Canyon will be at this month’s Cycle Show, with its newest bikes, competitions, demo rides, free coffee and custom bikes painted live on the stand.

The Cycle Show is taking place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April, running alongside the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps.

Canyon’s latest range of bikes will be on its stand, from the newly released Spectral:ON to the Aeroad, and the Canyon crew will also be on hand to answer questions.

The brand’s full range of e-hybrid and e-city bikes will be available for visitors to experience, and the grounds around the venue are being transformed into a range of demo tracks, with options on and off road depending on what you’re testing out. All the bikes will be fully charged and ready to go, and Canyon will also be serving up coffees.

In addition, artist Mr Penfold will be custom painting a Canyon Commuter:ON. “We’re excited to see what his creativity comes up with, so if you’re at the show, come and see the magic unfold,” said Canyon. Following on from the show, the brand will build the bike up as an exclusive one-off model which will be auctioned online, with also proceeds being contributed in aid of World Bicycle Relief.

UK head of sales and marketing Aaron Budd said: “We’ve been itching to get out on the road and host a full events season, and the Cycle Show and London eBike Festival are an incredible opportunity to kick things off.

“As a D2C brand, myself and the Canyon UK team relish the chance to meet like-minded individuals face to face and talk all things bikes, whether it’s road, MTB, e-bikes and more importantly, how bikes can help us in our day to day lives.”

The Cycle Show and inaugural London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps recently announced that they are now fully sold out for exhibitors. The show’s line-up so far includes Lizzie Deignan, Tom Boonen, Evie Richards, Greg Minaar, the Athertons, Sean Kelly, Martyn Ashton, Mark Beaumont, Jaco van Gass, Matt Stevens, Rebecca Charlton, Laura Fletcher, Wyn Master, Ben Foster, Ned Boulting and David Millar.

For more information on the Cycle Show visit www.cycleshow.co.uk. For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit www.londonebikefestival.co.uk.