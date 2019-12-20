Canyon to sponsor Sea Otter Europe

Canyon will sponsor Sea Otter Europe 2020 as Silver Partner.

“The format of the Sea Otter Europe festival is ideal for its brand strategy, since it is a highly customer-oriented and experiential event,” said a statement. “The large volume of test rides carried out as part of Demobike is the perfect match for its 100% online distribution style, as potential buyers can test out bikes and ask the Canyon specialists in attendance at the festival any questions they may have.”

It has also confirmed its sponsorship as Title Partner of The Pirinexus Challenge, the 350-kilometre race that runs through two countries, Spain and France, starting and finishing in the very heart of Sea Otter Europe.

Finally, it will also be Title Partner of another of the new events of Sea Otter Europe that is set to grow considerably over the next few years, the Sea Otter Europe e-MTB marathon.

Canyon will be present at Sea Otter Europe with a range of bicycles.