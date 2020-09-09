Canyon to support Just Pedal with demo events and bike hire in Surrey

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Canyon is to support Just Pedal with the launch of a series of demo/bike hire events in Surrey from its new HQ at Denbies Wine Estate.

Starting from 13th September and continuing through all weekends until the end of this year, Just Pedal will have a range of Canyon bikes available for short term demo/hire. Selected models from its road, gravel, e-bike and MTB ranges will be available and can be booked here.

“Having the opportunity to work with a great brand like Canyon is super exciting and will add a new dimension to our corporate, charity and bespoke events business,” said Rob Hawkins, managing director of Just Pedal.

“You cannot get a more iconic location than the world-famous Box Hill, and Denbies Vineyard has everything we need to establish Just Pedal as the leading bike hire and demo centre in the Surrey Hills and beyond.”

Nick Allen, UK market manager for Canyon, added: “At Canyon, we’re extremely excited to announce this new partnership with Just Pedal. As a direct to consumer brand, it’s an ongoing challenge to offer enough opportunity for Canyon fans and consumers to try our bikes, and this project offers a great solution.

“We are really looking forward to developing the relationship with Just Pedal in the coming months, expanding the range of bike available and creating an industry-leading, innovative rider experience. See you on the road.”

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: