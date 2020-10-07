Canyon unveils all-new Aeroad

Share Facebook

Canyon has launched the all-new Aeroad.

“The new R065 platform Aeroad is the culmination of years of work on the part of our engineers, designers and product managers: as well as extensive close collaboration with our pro riders,” said a statement. “It’s the result of a clear imperative: to push our fastest bike forward to the next level, and to make it even faster.”

The Aeroad CF SLX and the Aeroad CFR come with the all-new CP0018 Aerocockpit, which features 15mm of height adjustability without the need to alter the steerer tube length. In addition, the CP0018 is also width-adjustable, up to 20mm wider or narrower from the standard width as delivered.

All three versions of MY21 – CF SL, CF SLX, and CFR – will feature the newly developed SP0046 Seatpost. The Aeroad CF SLX and CFR also have integrated cables and wires, with the CF SL featuring the cockpit from the Aeroad R050.

The Aeroad CF SL also offers frame size-specific wheel sizing: sizes 2XS and the CF SL exclusive 3XS roll-on 650B wheels. The Aeroad CF SLX and CFR feature 700C wheels across all sizes up to the largest size, 2XL.

The new Aeroad is available now exclusively on canyon.com. Prices start at €3,299 for the Aeroad CF SL 7, with the Aeroad CF SLX 8 Di2 coming in at €4,999 and the flagship Aeroad CFR 9 EPS costing €8,999.

