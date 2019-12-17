Canyon’s Grail AL now available

Canyon‘s Grail AL will be available again from today, 17th December. The gravel bike has new colours and the latest gravel-specific componentry.

“The 2020 Grail AL line-up comes with everything you need for an off-road adventure making it more capable than ever,” said a statement.

“Featuring either SRAM’s proven Rival 1x drivetrain, or the latest Shimano gravel-specific GRX groupsets – there’s a spec available for every adventurer.

“Steep ascents and tough descents require a broad range, which is why several models in the 2020 range come with the new 46/30 GRX coupled with 11-34 rear cassettes on all Shimano-equipped Grail models.

“The top-spec Grail Al 7.0 SL model comes with SRAM rival 10-42 cassette and a 42-tooth front chainring offering a simplistic setup for serious off-road miles.”

Schwalbe’s 40mm G-One Bite tyres partner with gravel-specific wide rims from DT Swiss, all delivered ready to convert to tubeless.

Five models make up the 2020 Grail AL range, starting at £1,199 for the Shimano GRX equipped Grail AL 6.0 and WMNs AL 6.0 whilst the top-spec Grail AL 7.0 SL model comes in at £1,599 and features SRAM Rival 1.