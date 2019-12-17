Home / Gear / Canyon’s Grail AL now available

Canyon’s Grail AL now available

Rebecca Morley 17th December 2019 Gear

Canyon‘s Grail AL will be available again from today, 17th December. The gravel bike has new colours and the latest gravel-specific componentry.

“The 2020 Grail AL line-up comes with everything you need for an off-road adventure making it more capable than ever,” said a statement.

“Featuring either SRAM’s proven Rival 1x drivetrain, or the latest Shimano gravel-specific GRX groupsets – there’s a spec available for every adventurer.

“Steep ascents and tough descents require a broad range, which is why several models in the 2020 range come with the new 46/30 GRX coupled with 11-34 rear cassettes on all Shimano-equipped Grail models.

“The top-spec Grail Al 7.0 SL model comes with SRAM rival 10-42 cassette and a 42-tooth front chainring offering a simplistic setup for serious off-road miles.”

Schwalbe’s 40mm G-One Bite tyres partner with gravel-specific wide rims from DT Swiss, all delivered ready to convert to tubeless.

Five models make up the 2020 Grail AL range, starting at £1,199 for the Shimano GRX equipped Grail AL 6.0 and WMNs AL 6.0 whilst the top-spec Grail AL 7.0 SL model comes in at £1,599 and features SRAM Rival 1.

Tags

Check Also

Halo to kick off 20th year with two launches at COREbike

The team from will be located in the Ison Distribution rooms - Indianapolis and Hungaroring - at Whittlebury Hall

© Copyright 2019, BikeBiz. BizMedia