Capti launches new ‘game-changing’ smart bike

Capti has announced the launch of its new ‘game-changing’ smart bike.

Capti delivers two bikes in one – with patent-pending Smart Ride technology, the bike morphs from a road bike with dynamic steering, shifting and terrain adaptive resistance to a studio bike with locked handlebars and fixed pedals. Capti has mirrored what it’s like to ride a bike outside with its Terrain Adaptive Resistance, which causes the bike to interact with the environment users ride through to simulate real-life riding.

“The growing convergence of gaming and fitness shows that consumers are looking for fun and engaging ways to level up their workouts,” said Jeff Veldhuizen, CEO of Capti. “With traditional connected fitness devices, users are fully aware that they are taking a workout class, making exercise feel like a chore.

“The beauty of Capti is that it gets you fit by accident. Users can opt to ride through snow-capped mountains, or play fun coin capturing games. Capti makes fitness feel like play for the modern fitness household.”

Utilising the Unreal Engine from Epic Games, Capti’s content platform delivers 3D video game-level graphics. The bike features 50 maps, 20,000 feet of elevation, and 350+ miles of graphics with new content added regularly. Capti also includes a multitude of workout styles, such as virtual cycling, HIIT games, heart rate training, and studio cycling classes.

